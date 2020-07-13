THE next step in removing Milford Haven School’s sixth form is recommended for approval this week despite “overwhelming” public support for keeping it.

A consultation on the future of sixth form provision at the school was held earlier in the year following a request from its governing body concerned about post 16 viability.

Milford Haven School governors highlighted declining pupil numbers – 46 in January – reduced curriculum options and provision not meeting the needs of learners.

At Pembrokeshire County Council’s first meeting of full council since lockdown in March councillors will be asked to approve the next step in the process – that the director for children and schools be authorised to publish a statutory notice to allow the school to remove its sixth form.

There were 169 response to the consultation, 13 per cent supporting the proposal and 81 per cent against removing the sixth form, along with a petition to keep it open with 680 signatures.

A report to the meeting on Thursday, July 16 states: “Notwithstanding the obvious public support to maintain a sixth form at Milford Haven School, there is little evidence to demonstrate that the concerns of the governing body can be alleviated by maintaining the status quo. Consequently, it is considered that providing maximum focus on compulsory 11-16 provision significantly outweighs the various arguments received as consultation responses for the retention of the sixth form.”

A levels could be taken at Haverfordwest High or Henry Tudor School in Pembroke, as well as post 16 education options at Pembrokeshire College, with transport available for those that live more than three miles from the campus in Haverfordwest.