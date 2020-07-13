The Welsh Health Minister has refused to offer safeguards on A&E services at Withybush hospital, despite U-turns elsewhere.

Vaughan Gething, the health minister, was asked for the Welsh Government's position on the delivery of A&E services in Pembrokeshire and if they would ensure services would remain at Withybush, during Plenary last Wednesday (July 8).

The question came from Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies, following a reversal of similar services cuts at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

Mr Davies said: "You'll be aware, there is a strong campaign to retain A&E services at Withybush General Hospital.

"Given the recent news that Cwm Taf health board has decided to retain A&E services at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, the people of Pembrokeshire are now looking at that decision and, quite rightly, asking for the same safeguards."

Mr Gething said the Cwm Taf health board, which oversees the Royal Glamorgan, was able to retain services after it undertook a consultation about options and was "able to recruit more staff to safely deliver that service".

The health minister added: "The Member will also know, over a long period of time, the challenges that have been faced in delivering healthcare across Wales and the plans for the future delivery of healthcare."

Mr Gething was also asked by Mr Davies to make a statement on the delivery of health services in the Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) area.

Mr Gething responded by saying that the health board had been focusing on their response to Covid-19.

He added: "The health board is now planning for the continued provision of essential and key services alongside caring for patients affected by Covid-19."

Mr Gething's refusal to back retaining A&E services in the county follows on the heels of similar messaging from First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford was asked by the Western Telegraph on Monday, July 6, during a daily press briefing, if the Welsh Government would encourage HDUHB to keep services.

The First Minister said it was for the health board to make those decisions.