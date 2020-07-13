NO new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Wales by Public Health Wales (PHW) today (July 13) for the second day running.

11 new cases have been confirmed by PHW, for a total of 15,973 in Wales, but none of those has come in the Hywel Dda area.

Pembrokeshire has recorded 287 cases to date, with 59 cases in Ceredigion, and 784 cases in Carmarthenshire.

A total of 1,541 coronavirus deaths have been recorded by PHW in Wales, 67 in the Hywel Dda area.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the gradual easing of lockdown measures with the opening of hairdressers, pub gardens and outdoor cafes and restaurants from today.

“However, we continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for seven days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

“The outbreak associated with the workforce at the Rowan Foods plant in Wrexham remains active, although the number of reported cases has slowed considerably.

“At Friday’s OCT meeting (July 10), three more positive cases of infection were reported, which brings the total number associated with the outbreak to 305.

“We want to reassure the workforce and wider population of Wrexham that the cases we have identified are entirely what we would expect to see when a focused and robust testing regime is put in place. There is no evidence that the infection is factory-based.

“The picture emerging from the 2 Sisters factory continues to improve.

“As an OCT we are reassured by the proactive approach of the management team at the site, and their willingness to work alongside our multi-agency partners to protect the health of their employees and the wider community.

“The Health & Safety Executive has conducted a detailed examination of the new systems and procedures in place and is content that they now meet legal compliance. We continue to monitor, but are confident that the 2 Sisters factory does not present any additional risk to the workforce or local population.

“The total number of positive cases associated with the outbreak is now 221. This is to be expected when any focused testing process is put in place and is not a cause for concern.

“There is no evidence of community transmission, with positive cases associated with the outbreak reducing to match background levels in the population as a whole. This is extremely positive news, and if this trajectory continues we hope to bring the outbreak to a formal close in the near future.

“In addition, the total number of positive case identified at the Kepak Merthyr meat processing plant is 138 since April.

“This is not unexpected - focused testing as part of the management of clusters and outbreaks of coronavirus will inevitably identify new cases, but this does not mean that there has been a significant increase in the level of infection in the community.

“If we look at other data such as hospital admissions or bio surveillance indicators, there is no evidence of a surge of infections in the wider community in Merthyr.

“It is too early to draw precise conclusions, but our monitoring does show a historic correlation between levels of infection in the plant and previous background levels of infection in the wider community. There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing transmission in the plant.

“The Incident Management Team’s investigations are continuing. No outbreak has been declared but all necessary investigations and control measures are being undertaken.

“The Food Standards Agency advise that it is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. Coronavirus is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.

Contact tracing and general information

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”