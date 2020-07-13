The Barbados government is giving UK residents the chance to escape the new daily routine of working from home.

Officials on the Caribbean island have come up with a plan to help its tourism industry, by offering British nationals who work remotely the chance to make Barbados their home for a year - under a new ‘Barbados Welcome Stamp’ scheme.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley created the scheme to increase the country's GDP and boost the tourism industry on the island.

When will the scheme start?

The scheme is in the first stages of development and therefore hasn't been finalised yet.

Mottley has also not yet revealed when the scheme will be open for applicants, so those who are interested will need to keep their eyes peeled.

However, Barbados will start welcoming international travellers from Sunday, July 12.

Those who choose to visit the island will have to undergo mandatory tests for Covid-19 upon arrival and will need to isolate until the test results are provided.

How would the scheme work?

The initiative would allow international arrivals to live on the island while working remotely at their current jobs.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the Barbados Welcome Stamp scheme would allow “persons to come and work from here overseas, digitally so, so that persons don’t need to remain in the countries in which they are.”

However those who wish to make Barbados their permanent home, will have to do so in another way, as the scheme only permits you to remain on the island for 12 months.

How has Barbados handled the coronavirus crisis?

If you love the idea of spending your work days on the beach, rather than the sofa, but are worried about the safety aspects of living in Barbados, here are some reassuring facts:

The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities is extremely low in comparison to that of the UK, with only 98 recorded infections and seven deaths.

Safety measures currently in place to protect the country, include mandatory face masks for all incoming visitors as well as coronavirus testing at the airports.

Barbados has now relaxed some of its restrictions and lifted its curfews.

It is now allowing social events with up to 500 people, as well as spectator sporting events, however it has introduced social distancing rules whereby people must remain at least three feet apart.

The UK government included Barbados in its list of approved nations announced last week, meaning that tourists arriving in the UK from the Carribean island would not need to go into a 14 day quarantine.

Prime Minister Mottley said in a statement: "You don't need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back.

"The government is committed to working with you on the promotion of new concepts like the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp, being able to open our borders to persons travelling and making it as hospitable as ever for all of us, and making it available for Barbadians from every walk of life to believe that for special occasions, or just for so, that they can come out and be a part of this wonderful exercise."