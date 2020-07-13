TEMPERATURE checks, time-slots and table service are featuring in the 'new normal' of going to the pub in Pembrokeshire.

From today (Monday July 13), pubs and cafes in Wales are able to open outdoors only.

Those with limited outdoor space, or no beer gardens at all, will have to wait patiently until August 3, when indoor opening is signalled.

Others have chosen not to welcome customers back until that date over concerns that social distancing would not be complied with.

More than ready to greet outdoor customers today were Saundersfoot's Old Chemist Inn, which has been running a busy take-away food service throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

With Covid-19 certification in place, licensees Rita and Ollie Gibson and their staff are taking every precaution to ensure that service in their large seafront beer garden is as safe as possible, to reassure not only customers but residents of the village.

Tables will be bookable at two-hourly slots - with a 15-minute cleaning break - for midday, 2.15pm, 4.30pm, 6.45pm and 9pm.

"On arrival, customers will have their temperature checked with a laser thermometer - if this shows amber or red, then they won't be allowed in," said Rita. "There will be anti-bac stations and customers will need to supply details if it is necessary to use track and trace.

"Our staff will lead groups to their table one group at a time, and the only time people will be able to leave their tables is if they are going to the toilet or leaving the premises.

"We have taken every precaution to ensure our customers' safety and good behaviour.

"We live in a community with quite a lot of retired people, and we appreciate there are anxieties about pubs re-opening, so hopefully what we have put in place will put people at ease."

But there was disappointment for one pub landlord who has had to delay the re-opening of his beer garden.

Finn from The Cross Inn, Clarbeston Road, posted on Facebook that he had received a call from NHS Track and Trace advising him he had been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

He has been self-isolating for the required 14 days from the point of contact, as a result of which, his beer garden will re-open on Friday (July 17) instead of Monday July 13 as planned.

Tables and chairs can now be set up in Tenby's pedestrianised streets as long as businesses have permission from Pembrokeshire County Council, which manages Café Culture throughout the county.

Cllr Phil Baker, the authority's cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events, said: “The ability of pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants etc to open outdoors is to be welcomed; we trust in our businesses to operate in as safe a way as possible and in line with relevant legislation.

“The objective is to get through this stage safely, together, and learn the lessons and in the light of the public health position hopefully move to indoor hospitality opening on August 3.

“We would ask everyone who is planning to visit Pembrokeshire and its pubs, cafes, restaurants etc do so in a respectful way that keeps everyone as safe as possible, carefully following the measures the establishments put in place and keeping in mind all social distancing measures.

"Please view the Visit Pembrokeshire film clip at www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uiu32uHV7U."