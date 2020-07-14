ONE of Pembrokeshire County Council’s biggest construction projects to date has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
The £38.3m project to build Ysgol Harri Tudur/ Henry Tudor School in Pembroke has been announced as a finalist in the Constructing Excellence in Wales’ Buildings Project of the Year Award 2020.
The scheme was funded jointly by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government as part of the 21st Century Schools & Colleges Programme.
When the building opened in September 2018, it represented the largest investment in the programme so far by the county council which commissioned Bouygues UK to carry out the two-year building project.
Ysgol Harri Tudur/ Henry Tudor School replaced the old Pembroke School, providing education for more than 1,400 pupils and a 30-place autism centre.
Cllr Bob Kilmister, cabinet member with responsibility for the 21st century schools and education programme, said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for a CEW award, which are recognised across the Welsh construction environment as the most significant celebration of best practice.
“Ysgol Harri Tudur/ Henry Tudor School is an outstanding example of our successful 21st Century Schools & Colleges programme, which is continuing to create first-class learning environments for pupils across Pembrokeshire and enabling them to achieve better educational outcomes.”
The winners of the CEW Awards 2020 will be announced at a virtual ceremony in September.