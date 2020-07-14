TENBY'S local coronavirus crisis heroes are being sought for nomination.

The town's new mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackahll, has put out a call to residents to name businesses and individuals who have been responsible for providing outstanding support during the pandemic.

“So many people and businesses have been there for people; continue to be there for people and will be there for them in the future,” she said.

“I have heard from so many people who are most grateful for the help they have received. I would like to acknowledge what they have done for the people of Tenby and say thank you.”

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall acknowledged that the crisis is not over yet and added: “We also need to remember that there are around 200 people in Tenby who are still shielding and cannot get to the shops.

“Shops coming to them and people delivering shopping has been invaluable and will continue to be important,” she said,

“There are people that have been co-ordinating help, making telephone calls to isolated people and just being good neighbours.

“I know the support will go on but I do think this is a good time to say thank you to people for what they have done so far,” she added.

If you would like to nominate a business or an individual to receive a letter of thanks please e-mail: tenbythanks@outlook.com or write to the Mayor at: Tenby Town Council, De Valence Pavilion, Upper Frog Street, Tenby, SA70 7JD with a brief description of who you are nominating and your reasons.

People are asked to submit nominations by July 17.