CREATIVE children inspired by a beautiful book on nature have won an environmental award.

The youngsters from Llanmiloe CP School, Pendine worked with a professional artist to produce large-scale art boards depicting some of the animals and plants in The Lost Words.

The acclaimed book was illustrated by Jackie Morris of St Davids and was nominated as one of the UK’s favourite nature books.

The school entered its artwork in the Better Energy School Awards 2020, and claimed the runner-up spot in the ‘Totally Creative’ category for Wales and the west of England.

The awards are run by the Young People’s Trust for the Environment (YPTE) in partnership with Total, with the aim of generating interest in the environment and raise awareness of the need for sustainable energy sources.

Even with schools in lockdown, over 28,750 children submitted entries for the awards this year.

YPTE director Peter Littlewood said of the Llanmiloe entry: “The children’s artwork was beautiful and we were fascinated with the idea that the boards will be placed outdoors in the school’s woods during the summer time, and will be on display indoors in the autumn and winter.”

The school received a £250 prize, and teacher Julianna Bransden said: “The children have had a wonderful time learning about the Lost Words - words that have been removed from the English dictionary as they are no longer being used - in literacy and art activities.

“The whole school enjoyed working with local artist Tina Lewis last summer to bring to life our art work and ensure these words are certainly no longer lost at Llanmiloe School.

“We have worked hard to develop our outdoor area, including our fabulous forest, over the past two years and are thrilled that our hard work and creativity have been recognised nationally.”