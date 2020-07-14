Driving away from household tensions cost a Pembroke man £359 and his driving licence.

Jason Dean Clarke, of Longmains, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit and without third-party insurance when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 7.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Clarke’s Ford Connect van at 6.30pm on Commons Road, Pembroke on May 7, after receiving a report that the vehicle did not have insurance and the driver may have been drinking.

“Police officers went to speak to him and could smell intoxicants.”

A roadside breath-test was positive and when taken to the police station, Clarke was found to have 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

The court heard that Clarke’s wife had attempted to take out insurance for the vehicle, but it had not come into force.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the offence took place during the lockdown period when Clarke, 38, returned from working in Yorkshire after his daughter was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

“It led to enormous tension in the household and he was drinking more than he normally would. There was an argument, rather than stay he jumped in the van and drove away from it.”

Mr Kelleher added that the van had only been purchased two days before the incident, and Clarke had intended to use it for his work, which involved installing solar farms all over the country.

“It is highly unlikely that he will be able to continue with that following the loss of his licence. His future is uncertain.

“He is extremely remorseful for what occurred.”

Magistrates banned Clarke from driving for 17 months and ordered him to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Six penalty points were added to his licence.