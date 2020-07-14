LOCAL MS Joyce Watson is calling for increased monitoring and enforcement to tackle illegal fishing activities around the Welsh coastline.
The Marine Conservation Society confirmed reports of people exploiting the lockdown period through a range of illegal activities. Due to the challenge of social distancing on boats, the normal monitoring of the coastline has been restricted during recent months.
Mrs Watson, who has campaigned over this issue over many years, raised this issue at the Senedd Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs (CCERA) Committee.
Mid and West Wales Member of the Senedd Joyce Watson MS said: "I was disgusted to hear that as many as 30 scallop dredgers have been spotted, potentially within marine protected areas.
"This could do untold damage to our marine environment. It can take up to 15 years to recover from just one trawl by scallop dredgers in marine protected areas.
"This behaviour also damages the local fishing economy. It is particularly unfair on those who play by the rules at such a challenging time.
"Unfortunately because of a lack of direct on-the-water evidence, prosecutions may be difficult in these cases.
"Therefore I plan to call for a return to effective monitoring and enforcement as soon as is possible."
