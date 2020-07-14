THE Pembrokeshire Model Engineers club has thanked everyone who has contributed to the fund to help them re-establish a base in Milford Haven.
The club’s home was destroyed by fire in May and had to be demolished because it was unsafe.
A fund was set up to help the club get back on track and a former dentist from Milford Haven, Graham Penn, has gifted the club a storage container for use as a temporary base.
Pembrokeshire County Council will soon consider a planning application for a new building on the site and it is hoped that can be built as soon as possible once permission is given.
A couple of mowers were the only things to survive the blaze, as these were removed before the building was set on fire, and club members have been out to the site to cut the grass.
If anyone is interested in joining the Model Engineers Club, please see www.pembs-me.btck.co.uk or Google Pembrokeshire Model Engineers.