PEMBROKESHIRE has been named in the top ten of UK staycation favourites.
With coronavirus restrictions relaxing to allow overnight accommodation stays, there has been a sharp increase in Google searches for UK Staycations.
With this in mind, holiday website My Late Deals surveyed 1,500 people to reveal the UK’s favourite staycation destination county.
Pembrokeshire came out sixth in the list, which was topped by Cornwall.
Devon was in second position, followed by Cumbria, Dorset and Lancashire.
Tenby was the most commonly-mentioned place in Pembrokeshire, with St Ives getting the top name-checks in Cornwall; Torquay in Devon; the Lake District in Cumbria; Weymouth in Dorset and Blackpool in Lancashire.
The survey, taken in early June before lockdown restrictions were relaxed, asked 1,500 UK adults 'Where is the best place to holiday in the UK?'