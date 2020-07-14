Pouring rain couldn’t stop Black Lives Matter protestors from taking the knee again last week.

The socially-distanced protestors continue to call for an end to racism in the UK and around the world.

The organisers of the Haverfordwest event spoke to the crowd about how they operated from a position of privilege because they were able to learn about racism rather than experience it first hand.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, organisers said they now wanted to call on local businesses to support the movement.

Chloe Chenery, 22, said: “We want local businesses to show their support, to show that they stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Silence is compliance. Showing support, being here, makes a massive difference for people in the black community.

“When they don’t see their friends here, that means something.”

Addressing online criticism of the protests during the pandemic, organiser Bethany Neighbour stressed that social distance measures are in place and most people were wearing masks.

The four organisers said they wanted to use the weekly protest to highlight and promote black voices and anyone who wants to get involved should get in touch.

“If anyone wants to speak or get involved and share their firsthand experiences to the community, we all might learn something,” Robyn Bergson, 24, said.

The organisers said the movement was making a difference in Pembrokeshire, pointing to town councillors who have stood down and the removal of a plaque celebrating Thomas Picton.

Protests happen weekly at sites around the county, including at Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock.

