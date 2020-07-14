SOME 40 coach operators from west Wales took to the roads of Haverfordwest, Carmarthen, and Cardigan today to support a call for help for coach operators during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting at Carmarthen’s park & ride car park, the convoy drove around Carmarthen, down to Haverfordwest and up to Cardigan.
The convoy was part of the national ‘Honk for Hope’ demonstration, which aims to draw attention to the plight of the coach travel industry.
The Confederation of Passenger Transport UK, which represents 1,000 bus and coach operators, says that more than 40,000 jobs are currently under threat.
Nationally, organisers say that the ‘Honk For Hope’ is a peaceful demonstration designed solely to gain awareness and hopefully, make the government sit up, listen and help.
Stuart Hewens of Laugharne Travel, a member of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said: “It’s gone very well, lots of public awareness and support, which is what we were aiming for.”