A drunk Haverfordwest woman who followed a neighbour home and shouted at police told a court she had been sober for eight weeks.

Louise Wiltshire, of Fleming Crescent, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 7.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police received a call at 3.52pm on April 26 from a man stating Wiltshire had followed him to his house while she was drunk and shouting.

The man and his friends went inside, but Wiltshire started banging on his door saying she wanted to come into the house with them.

The police were called and found Wiltshire was drunk, stumbling and waving her arms around in a ‘confrontational manner’.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “They did not want to arrest her, they just wanted her to go into her house.”

Officers persuaded Wiltshire to go indoors, but she emerged to shout at them drunkenly a few moments later.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “They told her to go back in and sleep. She was abusive and used the f-word. She ran towards the gate to come onto the road. She was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.”

“The police did all they could not to arrest her, but unfortunately she was having none of it.”

The court heard that Wiltshire was subject to post-sentence supervision following her release from prison in October.

Wiltshire, 56, who represented herself, apologised to the bench for her behaviour.

She added that she was engaging with a local organisation which specialised in dealing with alcohol issues, and was making good progress.

“The last time I had a drink was eight weeks ago.”

Magistrates fined Wiltshire £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We find it very sad that you are back here in court again on a similar charge to what you have had in the past. If it happens again the consequences will be a lot more serious.”

“You do realise that this is another chance that you have been given by this court.”