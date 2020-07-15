THERE are plans for Fishguard's famous street party to move to the Golden Mile this year, as the new layout of the town square makes it almost impossible to put up the stage there.

"Due to the new layout of Fishguard Square there doesn't seem to be any room left for the stage and our fantastic band of partygoers," said Mike Iles, treasurer of the Fishguard and Goodwick Community Events Association, which organises the event.

"Neither Pembrokeshire County Council nor the town council had any plans of the new arrangements and we have all had to watch with baited breath as the final scenario evolved, the concrete set, it was too late to petition to get them changed."

The acclaimed event began in 1999 to see in the millennium, every year it attracts thousands of revellers and is often listed as one of the top places in the UK to see in the new year.

The new layout of the square has meant that the committee has had to think quickly and rejig the whole event.

Assuming that Covid-19 restrictions have relaxed to the extent where the party is permitted, the committee has decided to relocate the stage to the Golden Mile. The Square would then be used for the big screen and food vendors and the town hall for the children's activities, although possibly not this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

West Street would be closed from Ropewalk up to the Square, but Penslade and the Slade would remain open.

The committee is already in talks with Theatre Gwaun about involving them this year, showing family films in the day, and has contacted businesses in West Street asking them to join in the festivities.

"The decision [to move the event] was taken with very heavy hearts," said the committee's chairperson, Julie Mosdell.

"We tried all different scenarios to keep the stage on the Square, but it just wasn't possible.

"Once we made the decision and the more we thought about it, the more excited the team started to get. Considering the huge number of attendees at last year's event, maybe we have outgrown the Square."

She said the committee has worked tirelessly through lockdown to secure the new site, almost having to start from scratch to ensure the event can go ahead, if Covid-19 regulations allow.

Flash, a highly acclaimed Queen tribute band has already been booked and new and exciting attractions are planned for this year.

"We still have some hurdles to overcome but with the public's continued support, we can forge a way through to grow the event more than it has already," she said.

"We have a new website where people can buy the wristbands - all the information will be there and on our Facebook page as it becomes available over the next few months."

For more information see www.fishguardnye.co.uk or Fishguard New Year's Eve Street Party on Facebook.