Flat tyres alerted police to a drug-driver who had indulged in ‘a considerable amount of cocaine’ at a party.

Craig Davies, formerly of Delapoer Drive, Haverfordwest, now of no-fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 7.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers came across Davies in the process of pumping up the front tyre of a Vauxhall Tigra on the side of the road in Buttermilk Lane, Pembroke Dock, on December 4.

The car’s engine was running and the rear tyre was also flat. Davies,34, stated there was a problem with the tyres going down, and went on to state he had taken some cocaine at a party the previous night.

He was found to have 13 times the cocaine limit and a by-product of the drug in his system.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Clearly this gentleman must have consumed a considerable amount of cocaine.

“There is some concern that the defendant was driving when his tyres kept going down, which could affect the steering.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Davies had cooperated fully with officers at the scene.

He said: “He had driven an exceptionally short distance, just around the corner from his girlfriend’s address, only a few metres. He should not have done it.”

Mr Lloyd added that Davies had been caring for his grandparents, but would no longer able to assist them as a result of the offence.

“He accepts it’s a very high reading and that’s an aggravating factor. It was a short distance driven and there was no evidence of bad driving.”

Magistrates banned Davies from driving for three years and fined him £120. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.