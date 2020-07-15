MILK sold fresh from the farm, from a vending machine just outside Fishguard, is proving a hit with locals and visitors.

Morfa Milk began selling its milk on July 10 and the response so far has been very positive.

The venture has been initiated by local Fishguard farmer Randal Williams and his family. As well as selling freshly pasteurised whole milk from their herd of grass-fed cows, visitors can also buy eggs fresh from the family farm.

The vending machine is located at Parcymorfa Farm on the road between Lower Town and Dinas. The system encourages reuse and sustainability and no plastic is involved. Customers buy a glass bottle for £2, which they leave in cash in an honesty box.

The machine then vends fresh milk at £1 a litre, when you finish your milk you wash your bottle and bring it back to the machine for a refill.

The milk is batch pasteurised giving it a farm fresh flavour.

Randall and his family started researching the idea more than a year ago.

"It's been a little while in the making," said his wife and business partner, Christy Williams. "It's been lovely to see it all up and running. We've had an amazing response from locals and people further afield from Fishguard."

The family milks and batch pasteurises the milk every morning. The milk then goes into two 100 litre tanks to fill the vending machine and is replaced every 24 hours.

"It's a way of selling direct to the public and getting a fair price for our milk," said Christy. "We know for people buying local is really important as is keeping plastic out of our oceans.

"It's lovely fresh farm milk with a great taste"

The vending machine is open until 7pm daily at Parcymorfa, Newport Road, Fishguard.