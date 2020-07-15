A programme to ensure children have a chance to socialise, play safely, and take part in activities they may have missed during lockdown will be running throughout the summer.

The programme, ran by Pembrokeshire County Council, will help children and young people re-engage with education over the summer.

Community Hubs

The council will operate four school based community hubs at Pennar, Goodwick, Greenhill and Waldo Williams (Mount Airey / Infants site).

Each setting will be open between 12pm-2pm Monday to Friday for the collection of food and to enjoy activity sessions coordinated by Sport Pembrokeshire and Play Teams.

The scheme will also offer additional support to children and families through Citizens Advice Bureau, food banks and counselling.

A nutritious hot meal will be available to all children with around 1,000 meals planned to be prepared every day across the four sites.

Arrangements can be made to request delivery of meals for those shielding or with transport difficulties which limit access to the hubs.

Childcare for vulnerable Children

Free childcare will also be available for vulnerable children.

Eligible children will be offered free childcare at registered providers across the across the county.

Those eligible for the support will be:

• Children on the child protection register

• Looked after children, where there is a risk of placement breakdown

• Children receiving care and support (but not looked after or on the child protection register)

• Children with a statement of special needs

• Other looked after children

Access to this scheme will not be available for children of key workers.

Childcare for Children with ALN/ Disabilities

The Council will also offer a specialist provision for those children with Additional Learning Needs through the extension of ‘Tots for Teens’ which will operate out of Portfield Special School.

Youth Services

Extra provision for young people this summer is being planned in youth settings across the county. Further details will be released in due course.

For further Information and advice on what’s available for your child over the summer contact 01437 770023 or Email: CSAAS@pembrokeshire.gov.uk