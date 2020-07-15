Supermarket chain Lidl has confirmed it will open one new store each week throughout the next six months in the run-up to Christmas.

The retailer said that 25 new stores will be opening across regions including England, Scotland and Wales - creating 1,000 new jobs.

The announcement follows the publication of Lidl’s site requirements brochure, which details all the areas it is looking at for new stores across Great Britain, which includes locations such as Winchester, Didsbury and Cardiff City Centre.

The discounter added that they are 'committed to fulfilling its ambitious store opening programme, despite disruption to construction amid the coronavirus pandemic'.

Where are the newest Lidl stores?

The move by the retailer follows the opening of new stores throughout the pandemic in locations such as Birmingham, Torquay and across London.

The supermarket says they have also created over 2,500 temporary jobs, to support existing teams with their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Where will Lidl open new supermarkets?

While Lidl were unable to share the full list of locations with us, they did add that in the coming weeks, they will open stores in:

Selhurst, London

Harrow Weald, London

Coleford, Gloucestershire

Llandudno Junction, North Wales

In addition, Lidl’s £1.3bn investment plans for 2021 and 2022 will 100 additional stores opening across the UK, creating about 4,000 jobs. By the end of 2023, Lidl aims to have 1,000 stores in Great Britain.

What have Lidl said?

Lidl GB chief executive officer Christian Härtnagel said: "It is testament to the continued hard work of our colleagues that we are able to continue forging ahead with our expansion plans, despite the challenging circumstances that have been faced over the past months.

"I am incredibly grateful to all Lidl teams for their unwavering commitment to keeping the nation fed, and we very much look forward to welcoming more people into the Lidl family in the weeks and months ahead.

“Families up and down the country rely on Lidl for affordable, high quality groceries.

"With the pandemic affecting household finances, our mission to offer value to as many people as possible is more important than ever and is why we remain committed to our store opening programme.

"With new Lidl stores opening every month, we are offering more communities the opportunity to shop for our great quality products at Lidl prices."