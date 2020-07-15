A holiday company is calling for people to nominate key workers across the UK who deserve a free luxury cruise.

Here's what you need to know about the trips, which take place next year.

Where will the cruise sail to?

Cruise Croatia is offering a free cabin on six of its 2021 summer sailings, which travel between Split and Dubrovnik.

The free offer is being made available to all key workers, from healthcare workers, to teachers, postal workers, refuse teams, supermarket workers, emergency services, delivery drivers, social workers and others, who all played an important role during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lucky travellers will get to hop aboard a small luxury cruise ship with a guest for seven deluxe nights at sea, with the cruises sailing through July and August next year.

One free cabin is being offered on the following dates:

July 17 and 31, plus August 14, 2021- travelling from Split to Dubrovnik

July 24, August 7 and 21, 2021 - travelling from Dubrovnik to Split

The cruise specialists specialise in small, luxury sailings, with a maximum of 40 guests travelling on board.

The seven night journey will explore the cities of both Split and Dubrovnik, with various stops along the way, including a visit to the Krka National Park. Here, guests will have the chance to swim under waterfalls.

There will also be an excursion to the Blue Cave in the small island of Bisevo, an opportunity to go wine tasting at a traditional family-run winery in Hvar, and the chance to try your hand at fresh oyster farming in Ston.

Guests will be treated to a welcome reception on their first night on board, as well as dinner on the Captain’s table on the final evening.

How can I nominate someone?

If you know a key worker who you think is deserving of one of the spots on board, you can submit a nomination online on their behalf.

Alternatively, key workers can also nominate themselves for the opportunity.

But, you'll have to be quick! Nominations will remain open until Friday, July 17, 2020 and the six nominees will be randomly selected by Cruise Croatia.

Verification of the nominee’s role as a key worker will be required on acceptance of the offer.