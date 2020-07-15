POLICE have intercepted drugs being sent by mail following an operation at Haverfordwest’s sorting office.

Dyfed-Powys Police joined Royal Mail staff in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, July 14, with a police dog on hand to sniff out suspicious packages.

The force has received several calls from staff at the sorting office over recent months, reporting parcels they suspected to contain illegal drugs.

Haverfordwest sergeant Gerwyn Davies said: “We’ve had incidents reported to us recently where this method of using Royal Mail to distribute drugs has included substances packaged in envelopes with sweets.

“This is something we were keen to clamp down on immediately, so we arranged to carry out an operation at the Haverfordwest sorting office to both intercept any illegal drugs being sent by mail, and gather intelligence to form a bigger picture.”

Sgt Davies, response officers and dog handler PC John Llewellyn with PD Billy carried out the operation while staff continued their work, checking any packages considered to be suspicious.

A small package was pointed out by staff as raising concerns, and was shown to PD Billy, who immediately gave a positive indication that there were illegal drugs inside.

The parcel was found to contain 2.6g of cannabis, which was seized.

Sgt Davies said: “While a small amount of drugs were found, this operation highlighted that Royal Mail is being used by some people to supply illegal substances, and has allowed us to gather vital intelligence to form future work.

“We had positive feedback from staff and the manager, who are now aware that suspicious packages have been delivered to some addresses in the area, and we intend for this to be an ongoing partnership with the aim of disrupting the supply of illegal substances.”