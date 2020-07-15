A TOP doctor has warned that a new "persistent" symptom could be added to the official list of Covid-19 symptoms.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary Jones was discussing whether skin rashes should be added to the list.

He told Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins: "About nine per cent of people who tested positive had a skin rash.

"The important thing to say is that the skin rash is persistent, there are lots of reasons for transient skin rashes such as allergies.

"There's no doubt that when we looked at the tracker app that was set up by King's College, one in 11 people said that whilst they had other symptoms, they also had this persistent skin rash."

Dr Hilary Jones on TV this morning

He added: "We've known about these skin rashes for quite a little while, and it seems to be particularly in children who had Covid-19 where the skin rash is present.

"Dermatologists have been calling it 'Covid toe' for some time, so the digits of the feet become affected via a blistery, itchy, red rash, which is pathapneumonic and very typical of Covid-19.

"So look for a rash, and there is pressure to include it in the official list of common, typical symptoms.

"Along with the fever, the persistent cough and the loss of taste and smell, we would say a persistent rash.

"And if we did that it would mean that people with that rash and no other symptoms would get tested for Covid-19, and if necessary they would be asked to self-isolate and that would protect other people. So it is an important piece of research."

What are the main symptoms of coronavirus:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to norma

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital if you have any of these symptoms. Stay at home (self-isolate) and get a test.

