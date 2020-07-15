Preparing alternative sleeping arrangements following an argument cost a Milford Haven man £277.
Gareth James Partington, of Howarth Close, pleaded guilty to driving without a valid licence or third-party insurance when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 7.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Partington, 37, admitted driving the Vauxhall Corsa and accepted he was not insured to drive the car when spoken to by police in Milford Haven on April 8.
Partington, who represented himself, said he had not actually driven on the road, and had moved the vehicle after falling out with his girlfriend.
“We had an argument, I moved the car to make sure that I had somewhere to sleep, in case she kicked me out that night.
“I should not have done it. I am sorry.”
Partington added he and his partner of ten years had patched things up following the incident.
“It was just a silly argument.”
Magistrates ordered Partington to pay £277 in fines, costs and a surcharge, and added six penalty points to his licence.
