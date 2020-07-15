Two teenagers have been arrested after racist abuse was thrown at Black Lives Matter protestors in Haverfordwest this evening (Wednesday, July 15).
Protests have been held weekly on Picton Fields in Haverfordwest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which have all been peaceful up until today.
Superintendent of Pembrokeshire division, Ross Evans said: “This evening (July 15) a peaceful protest took place on Picton Fields, Haverfordwest, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"The demonstration, which was attended by around 70 people, was overseen by local officers as part of appropriate plans in place to allow for peaceful protest.
"Sadly, officers present observed a man and a boy shouting a number of racist comments towards those attending the demonstration, and promptly arrested both, one aged 19 and the other 14, on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.
"The comments understandably caused a great deal of upset and distress to those from the demonstration who heard them.
“The two men arrested have been taken to Haverfordwest custody, where they remain currently."
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information is asked to contact police by visiting bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or email us at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.
