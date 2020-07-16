A STUNNING photograph of the Pembrokeshire coast is the round seven winner of the Life in Lockdown photography competition.
The snap was submitted by Ceri John of Trefin and shows her young niece 'on top of the world' overlooking a deserted Whitesands beach with Ramsey Island beyond.
The competition invites young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the Covid-19 restrictions and is run by Pembrokeshire County Council's youth outreach team.
Photos can be taken on a phone or camera and each entrant can submit three photos a week.
The weekly winner takes home a £20 Amazon voucher and the winning photos will feature in an exhibition further down the line.
This week's runner-up is Jessica Balfour of Maenclochog with her scenic shot taken while out walking.
The competition organisers hope to see a variety of pictures showcasing how the easement of restrictions is benefiting young people and what it is allowing them to do and see.
For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.