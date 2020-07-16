Taking an electric scooter for a spin after drinking cost a Tenby teaching assistant his driving licence.

David Huw Lewis Griffiths, of Edward Street, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit and without third-party insurance when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 7.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police spotted Griffiths, 42, standing on the Kugoo Kirin S1 Pro electric powered scooter on South Parade, Tenby, on April 12.

He was found to have 46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

The court heard that the 350W vehicle had a top speed of 18mph, and was subject to the rules of the road traffic act.

David Williams, defending, said teaching assistant Griffiths was of ‘unblemished character’, and held a clean driving licence.

He did not own the scooter in question, but had been having a couple of drinks at a friend’s house when he was offered a ‘spin’ on it.

“He had never been on a scooter before. It is like a child’s scooter. One foot is on and the other is used to propel it.

“The owner of the scooter and my client had no idea that the road traffic act applied.”

Mr Williams added that the roads were empty at the time and Griffiths had only travelled a short distance.

“He is highly regarded by his colleagues and by the head-master, who he informed of this incident the following day.”

“He is truly devastated that he finds himself in this position.”

The head-teacher wrote a letter to the court stating Griffiths was a ‘valued member of staff’, who was ‘reliable and professional’, and rarely drank due to his commitment to triathlon training.

Magistrates fined Griffiths £220 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.