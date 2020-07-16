CHILDREN across Milford Haven and Neyland have been snapping up free books as part of the Bags of Books initiative.

The idea was created by Milford Haven School who secured funding to take the event on tour after a successful first event.

This week, the Bags of Books event has taken place at Milford Haven Community Primary School and St Francis, Coastlands School and Neyland Primary.

Today (Thursday, July 16), between 2-4pm children can get a book outside Gelliswick School.

Tomorrow (Friday, July 17), more books will be placed outside Milford Haven School between 11am and 1pm.

Neyland Primary School Headteacher Clare Hewitt said: “This was a really nice opportunity to work with Milford Haven School. They have helped set this up for us to help promote reading in the community.

“It’s gone round the cluster of schools and what is also nice is that it’s not just for children from our school, it’s for the whole community.”

A spokesperson for Milford Haven School added: “A huge thanks to Pembrokeshire County Council for supporting this project, and also our incredibly supportive cluster of schools who have assisted us in widening the reach and impact we were able to make.

“As our MHS school motto says, 'Together aspire, together achieve', and what a great achievement it is for us to positively engage with such a large portion of our school community in such a unique way.”