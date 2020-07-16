A 56-year-old man has died following an incident on Freemens Way, Haverfordwest, last night (July 15).
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "A 56-year-old man has died following an incident at Freemens Way, Haverfordwest, last night.
"He was taken to hospital with severe injuries, but sadly passed away.
"His family have been informed and are being supported by local officers.
"An investigation is ongoing but the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.
"HM coroner have been informed."
Police cordoned off the area while the incident was ongoing.
