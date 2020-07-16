A SPEEDBOAT in danger of going onto rocks was rescued by Tenby’s inshore lifeboat yesterday afternoon, July 15.
The RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.55pm to go to the assistance of a 21ft speedboat that had suffered engine failure and was in danger of going onto the rocks at Monkstone.
The volunteer crew was quickly on the water and made best speed towards Monkstone where they soon spotted the disabled vessel.
After making contact, the occupants requested a tow back to Saundersfoot.
After a brief tow, the boat and its occupants were soon safely alongside in Saundersfoot harbour; the lifeboat returning to station.