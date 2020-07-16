ANCIENT Connections, a three-year arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Pembrokeshire and north Wexford, is offering support to two community projects in the north of the county and funding is still available for others.

The two projects to receive financial support as well as practical aid are a community rock opera about the lives of St David and St Aidan and an arts and ecology trail in St Davids.

The aims of the Ancient Connections project are to empower local communities to take ownership of their own heritage stories and to be able to retell these stories creatively to residents as well as visitors to the regions.

St David's Connection, a new community organisation set up by Becky Lloyd and Amanda Stone, is being supported to develop a local arts and nature trail inspired by The Lost Words, a successful book and touring exhibition by award-winning local artist and writer Jackie Morris and author Robert McFarlane.

"We are delighted to have received this support to get this project off the ground," said Becky.

"We will be running workshops and activities to engage local schools and community groups to co-design and develop The Lost Words trail, celebrating the connection to the natural world in this area and its role in our wellbeing".

To find out more about the project, search for St Davids Connection on Facebook.

Village Voices is the second local group receiving support for a new rock opera. Their project The Little Things, will be an ambitious community rock opera and will work with local musical and acting talent in north Pembrokeshire with a mirrored team and cast working in Wexford. The experienced production team include librettist Peter George, musical director Sam Howley and stage director Carol Mackintosh.

"Our rock opera is inspired by the lives of St David and St Aidan and their concern about environmental issues," said fundraiser Liz Rawlings.

This project will draw together people from the communities of north Wexford and north Pembrokeshire and provides an innovative and educational focus for the future as well as opportunities for developing friendships and meaningful collaborative links through the medium of music.

"The support from the Ancient Connections project has been invaluable, both in its concept development but also providing much needed capital to start the project."

Ancient Connections Project Manager Rowan Matthiessen added:

"We are excited by the community-led ventures that are emerging and hope our funding will not just help these projects, but will also grow and inspire other communities and related ideas".

There is still financial support available for eligible community projects that create a stronger sense of identity and place in or around at least one community of St Davids, Fishguard and Goodwick. Projects must also actively encourage more visitors to north Pembrokeshire and generate volunteering opportunities. Successful projects will explore, promote and celebrate the cultural heritage in the two regions. A maximum of €5000 can be awarded to any one project.

For further information and detailed guidelines, contact Project Officer Ruth Jones ruth.jones@pembrokeshire.gov.uk