A LETTER is being sent this week to Pembrokeshire parents and carers about return to school arrangements for September.

The letter, from Interim Director for Children and Schools, Steven Richards-Downes, follows Welsh Government guidance for the safe re-opening of schools after the summer holidays.

Mr Richards-Downes’ letter sets out that at the start of next term, schools will:

• Reopen to staff on Tuesday, September 1

• Plan and prepare for the return of learners by reviewing risk assessments and processes to ensure schools can welcome learners back safely

• Prioritise groups of learners to attend in the first week on the Thursday (Sept 3) and Friday (Sept 4)

• Maximise the number of learners and increase numbers safely through the week beginning Monday, September 7, leading to a full return by Monday, September 14.

Schools will communicate directly with parents and carers about their arrangements.

Mr Richards-Downes writes: “Every school will have its own challenges to deal with. The will include things like staffing, catering, cleaning, transport etc.

“These will be worked through in detail over the next few weeks.”

It is important to note that there will be no childcare provision for the children of key workers in September.

Pembrokeshire County Council will continue to provide support to schools and the families they work with in the coming weeks.

The Authority will also continue to support headteachers and school staff who have worked under extreme pressure during the lockdown phase.

Mr Richards-Downes said the Council will continue to communicate over coming weeks and months via the Authority’s website and social media channels.

Mr Richards-Downes, added: “I would like to thank you for your support and working with our schools and us during this difficult time.

“I am confident that by continuing to work together we can make the return to our schools successful.”