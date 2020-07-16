PEOPLE planning to enjoy Pembrokeshire this weekend are being asked to be respectful and considerate to the local communities they visit.

The call comes ahead of what is expected to be another warm weekend - the first since pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants have been able to reopen for outdoor service.

Last weekend Pembrokeshire County Council was made aware of several issues of concern.

This included motorhomes and campervans staying overnight in the Authority’s car parks.

Those using motorhomes and campervans are reminded that overnight stays are not permitted in the Authority’s car parks and the Council will be carrying out enforcement on this matter over coming days and weeks.

If you are planning to stay in Pembrokeshire in a motorhome or campervan, do not book or travel without ensuring that your vehicle meets the criteria for ‘self-contained accommodation’ as set out in the covid-19 regulations. See https://gov.wales/guidance-holiday-accommodation-businesses-reopening-coronavirus#section-46205

Wild camping has also been reported with problems of campers and visitors going to the toilet outdoors, fouling the local environment and creating a public health risk.

There is no excuse for this. Pembrokeshire County Council public toilets have re-opened following lockdown.

Wild camping is prohibited unless you have the permission of the landowner.

Please be aware that entirely self-contained accommodation has now re-opened following lockdown and visitors planning overnight stays in are asked to book with appropriate providers.

Campsites with shared facilities are planned to re-open from Saturday, 25th July.

Ongoing issues of noise and littering have also been reported to the Council.

With only takeaway or outdoor service currently available there will inevitably be some extra noise but the Council would ask that consideration is given to those living and working in the area and noise kept to a minimum.

Council teams are regularly emptying bins and environmental enforcement has recommenced.

Please remember littering is an offence. Anyone witnessed littering can be issued with a £150 fixed penalty notice.

To work proactively on any potential issues following the easing of restrictions, Pembrokeshire County Council, working closely with partner agencies such as Dyfed-Powys Police, has set up an Operations Room at County Hall.

The Operations Room is available between 8am and 10pm to ensure a multi-agency response to any issues arising over coming weeks.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson, said: “Pembrokeshire is known for its beauty and the warmth of its welcome and we are delighted that the summer season is underway with more and more businesses open or planning to open in coming weeks.

“However, residents and visitors alike have a responsibility to behave in a way that does not impact negatively on our communities and the natural environment we have been blessed with.

“The Council does not want to be a kill-joy. We want people to enjoy Pembrokeshire, particularly after the difficulty of lockdown, but please enjoy Pembrokeshire in a way that does not cause problems.

“I really should not have to say this but please, put your rubbish in the bins provided or take it home with you.

“If you are enjoying a drink outdoors, please do not overdo it and keep social distancing in mind. Our public toilets are open, please use them rather than going in public.

“If you wish to stay overnight, as you are very welcome to do, please book with our excellent accommodation providers who will be delighted to receive you, in line with the current covid-19 regulations.

“Pembrokeshire is a beautiful County and by working together we can keep it that way.”