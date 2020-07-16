The A40 is currently closed in both directions following an accident involving two cars.
Emergency services were called to the crash near Treffgarne junction at 3.42pm.
Both fire appliances from Haverfordwest are currently at the scene and firefighters have been involved in freeing a casualty from a vehicle.
Police and ambulance crews are also at the scene.
The Western Telegraph’s traffic report says the road is currently closed both ways and there is queueing traffic due to a serious accident involving two vehicles.
Traffic is queuing from Treffgarne junction to The Corner Piece Inn.