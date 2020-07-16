ST DAVIDS residents are being urged to take part in an informal but important public consultation on improving pedestrian space in St. Davids city centre.
To enable social distancing to take place in the city centre as tourists return, a temporary one-way road system has been devised by Pembrokeshire County Council’s highways department.
The plan makes High Street one-way from the Oriel y Parc roundabout to the Cross Square, this means a wider footpath can be introduced down the whole length of the street, making social distancing easier.
The council intends to introduce the scheme next week, subject to support being received from the people of St. Davids.
“Ideas and suggestions as to how the scheme might be improved upon are invited,” said local county councillor, David Lloyd.
“These could include suspending parking bays to widen footways and introducing one-way pedestrian systems in certain areas.”
Social distancing reminder signs will be installed in the city centre and a 20mph limit will be imposed along High Street.
A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) said that the plan is a discussion proposal which has been sent to the local councillor and the city council.
PCC is asking for feedback from the community. Feedback or alternative proposals can be made through the city council as soon as possible or via Cllr Lloyd on his Action St Davids Facebook page.