A Clunderwen man has denied a Christmas Eve railway station assault.
Anthony Kenneth Gerald Boland, of Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Thursday, July 9.
Boland, 45, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man by beating him at Clarbeston Road railway station on December 24.
He also denies using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour intending to cause fear of violence on the same date.
A trial date was listed for July 30 and Boland was released on unconditional bail.
