Budget airline Ryanair has cancelled 1,000 summer flights over what the company has called a “defective” quarantine policy in Ireland.

We've put together all the information you need to know - including what it means for you if your travel is affected.

Why are flights with Ryanair being cancelled?

The flights in question are being dropped because of the blanket quarantine policy for EU arrivals still in place in the Republic of Ireland.

While England has dropped mandatory quarantine for several EU countries, Ireland has kept a blanket 14-day quarantine policy for arrivals.

Ryanair has called the policy “defective”, claiming it “make[s] no sense”.

In a statement released on July 14, the company said: “[Ireland’s] tourism industry and connectivity for Irish workers commuting particularly to/from the UK is now suffering unrecoverable losses, as arriving EU passengers are forced to quarantine even while the border to Northern Ireland remains wide open with no such quarantines”.

A spokesperson for the airline added: “Air travel between Ireland and the UK is being badly damaged by this ineffective 14-day quarantine.

“Ryanair will significantly reduce its flights between Ireland and the UK in August and September, to reflect this suppressed demand.”

Which routes are affected?

Currently, the routes between the UK and the Republic of Ireland due to take off in August and September are being affected - with a loss of about 200,000 passengers.

What is the current travel guidance for Ireland?

The latest Foreign Office guidance on travel to Ireland states that travel is "subject to entry restrictions."

"All arrivals from overseas, including Irish residents, are asked to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival,” the advice states.

"There are some exemptions, including if you are returning to Ireland from Northern Ireland.

"All arrivals, including Irish residents, arriving from overseas must complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form.”

What should I do if my flight is cancelled?

You should be informed by Ryanair if your flight is cancelled, and you are entitled to a full refund.

Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis recently shared advice to those waiting for refunds from the airline, telling viewers of his self-titled Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV: “Ryanair says it will clear 90 per cent of its refund backlog by July 31”.

“This has been a big stress for many people, so you could, if it's too stressful for you, just simply say, you know what, I'm going to leave it and see if I get my refund by the end of July.

“I’ve heard that people are getting paid now, so it is starting to happen - hopefully, it'll deliver on its promise.

“If not, you could get militant now, but if I were you, I'd see if it delivers, and then get militant in August if you haven't got your money then.”