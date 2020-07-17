FISHGUARD Sports AFC has been doing its bit to boost the morale of the town's key workers and residents with cupcakes and home cooked meals.
The club delivered cupcakes, made by Wendy at Cupcake Kitchen, to postal workers at Fishguard Sorting Office, and the home carers at Cymer Ofal.
"Both groups have continued to work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with no disruption to their service, which is amazing," said club chairman Owen Duggan.
"A huge thank you from all at the Club for all of the work both groups do in the community."
The club also delivered a sumptuous two course Sunday lunch to the residents of Llain Las Sheltered Housing complex.
The meals were prepared by Denise, Sophie and Mark at the Old Coach House pub in Fishguard.
The club will also deliver more of its food hampers, prepared by Fishguard Fruit, to deserving residents of the twin towns this weekend.