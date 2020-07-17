A Johnston man has denied threatening behaviour.
Ryan John Rowlands, of St Peters Road, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Thursday, July 9.
Rowlands, 25, pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intending to cause fear of, or provoke, violence, at Johnston on June 5.
He also entered a not guilty plea to a public order charge.
A trial date was listed for August 20, and Rowlands was released on bail with the condition not to visit the Shop and Drive, Johnston.
Comments are closed on this article.