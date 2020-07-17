THE RECENT announcement that Pembrokeshire County Council's Choice Homes register will re-open at the end of this month has led to an unprecedented volume of enquiries to the authority's choice-based lettings team

The register will reopen on July 27 and the council is urging customers to be patient; staff will respond to enquiries as soon as they are able to– the majority of which will be via email.

Anyone wishing to contact the team regarding their banding or bedroom entitlement should go to the Choice Homes website www.choicehomespembrokeshire.org.

Customers with information relevant to their housing application that they would like assessed should send it via email or in the post. Either to cbl@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or The Housing Department, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA61 1TP.

The team will endeavour to assess all information they receive as quickly as they can. Customers will be notified of any changes to their banding or bedroom entitlement either via email or post.

The council's cabinet member for housing, Michelle Bateman, said: "We appreciate that this is a difficult time for many and would like to reassure customers that we are working hard, in line with newly-released housing allocation guidelines issued by Welsh Government, to provide the best possible service we can.

"Please bear in mind it may take us a little longer to reply as we work our way through the high volume of enquiries and assessments we are receiving."

Councillor Bateman added: "We thank our customers for their understanding and patience during these unprecedented times."