Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s have revealed details of one of their secret recipes to allow people to create their iconic cookie dough at home.

Is raw cookie dough safe to eat?

While the brand is famed for its array of delicious flavours - which include the likes of baked Alaska, peanut butter cup, blondie brownie and chocolate fudge brownie - none are quite as popular as its iconic cookie dough.

But now Ben & Jerry’s has lifted the lid on the recipe to allow fans to get creative in their kitchens at home.

The edible raw cookie dough bites are made without egg, making it safe to eat without having to cook it in the oven.

The trick to the snackable treat is to make an eggless dough and to heat treat the flour before you eat it, thereby removing contaminants like Salmonella and E. coli.

The easiest way to heat treat your flour is to microwave it until it reaches a temperature of 165F (around 74C) throughout.

Use an instant-read thermometer to check that it is hot enough and then stir it into the cookie dough.

Alternatively, you can spread the flour out onto a baking sheet and bake it in a preheated oven at 300F (around 150C) in two minute intervals.

Check the temperature after each interval until it reaches 165F throughout.

What ingredients do I need?

To make the dough, you will need the following ingredients:

250g brown sugar

250g flour

125g chocolate chips

8 tbsp unsalted butter at room temperature

2 tbsp double cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

How do I make it?

The recipe takes about 15 minutes to make using the following method:

Heat treat the flour to ensure it is safe to eat (following the instructions above). Mix together the brown sugar and butter with an electric whisk until it is light and fluffy. Add the cream, salt and vanilla, and mix to combine. Then add in the heat treated flour and continue to mix. Fold in the chocolate chips. Roll into balls, using your hands or an ice cream scoop. Serve or store in an airtight container in the fridge for later.

The cookie dough can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week, or will keep in the freezer for up to six months.