UP until the middle of the 19th century, Japan had isolated herself from the rest of the world.

Then came the realisation that China and Russia both had steam navies and there was a fear that one or both would invade Japan. Japan was still a feudal state with no industry or a navy to meet this perceived threat.

The Japanese government asked Britain ,the nation with the most powerful navy in the world at that time, to build a navy and train Japanese sailors to crew the new ships.

Three ships were ordered in Britain. One of them, the Hiei, was built in the little Jacobs Pill shipyard in Bufferland, Pembroke Dock.

Sons of Samurai were sent to the Royal Naval College, at the time in Greenwich, London to be trained as officers in the new Imperial Japanese Navy. One of them, Heihachiro Togo, qualified as a lieutenant and was sent to Pembroke Dock to help in the construction of Hiei, a 2,200 ton armoured corvette built of iron and armed with 120mm and 150mm Krupps guns, 25mm Nordenfeldt machine guns and 450mm torpedoes.

While in Pembroke Dock he lived in the master shipwright's house in the Royal Dockyard. The ship was launched on June 9, 1877, with great ceremony and Lt Togo sailed off to Japan under the command of a Royal Navy Captain.

On arrival in Japan he sent a ginkgo sapling back to Pembroke Dock with the request: "Please plant this tree in the garden of my lodging house in appreciation of the kindnesses shown me during my stay in Pembroke Dock".

His Excellency Uyeno Kagenori, Ambassador of Japan and Minister Plenipotentiary to the Mikado, to the United Kingdom performed the ceremony in 1878.

The tree flourished and was almost forgotten until David James started campaigning to rebuild a memorial over the grave of ten Japanese sailors buried in Angle churchyard.

This brought him into contact with Japanese dignitaries, businessmen and journalists. He told them the tale of the tree and took them to see it. They were very impressed and explained that Lt Togo had risen to become Japan's most famous admiral and had defeated the Chinese navy in 1895 and totally destroyed the Russian Baltic fleet at the Battle of Tsushima in 1905, thus ensuring Japan could not be invaded.

He became Japan's national hero, known as the Nelson of the East.

David was exhorted to take a cutting from this very special tree and it would be taken to Japan to be planted in a place of honour in remembrance of Admiral Togo.