SIMPLE acts of kindness can make a big difference – that’s the message from a new campaign being launched in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire today (Friday, July 17).

Connect to Kindness aims to create more understanding about the benefit and impact of kindness to ourselves and others in our community.

“Scientific studies have shown that simple acts of kindness make a big difference to wellbeing and that kindness is good for you,” said Rebecca Evans, Senior Public Health Officer from Public Health Wales.

“When people witness the benefits of your kindness, they will feel inspired to take part, creating a positive chain reaction,” added Wyndham Williams, Community Connector Plus Officer from Pembrokeshire Association Voluntary Services

As part of the campaign, the regional partners will be developing stronger community networks in order to create an environment where acts of kindness can flourish and happen more easily.

“The aim is to inspire people to become more active citizens and take positive action to combat loneliness in their local area,” said Tessa Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Social Services in Pembrokeshire.

“The work will be based on an intergenerational approach that helps new connections to develop naturally between everyone and anyone in our communities.

“We all have something to offer, something that can make a difference to others around us. One act may seem trivial to us, but could make the world of difference to a person who is feeling isolated.”

Connect to Kindness has grown out of a programme developed within the Healthier West Wales Transformation Fund. The partners are Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, and Carmarthenshire County Councils, the Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire Associations of Voluntary Services, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Public Health Wales and the West Wales Care Partnership.