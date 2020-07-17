STUNNING scenes of Pembrokeshire have been captured from the air during lockdown by Lloyd Greyshon of Haverfordwest-based Media to Motion Ltd.
Lloyd said: “Over the last few months we were given Government permission to film Pembrokeshire during lockdown.
“The film footage will be used in mental health and wellbeing resources for children, adolescents and for people suffering with autism and anxiety.
“Here is a collection of some of the shots that weren't used in the nature films but, I think, they are still pretty spectacular.
“If you have any suggestions of places you would like to see then please let us know. Always up for finding other beautiful places in our gorgeous county. Thank you and stay safe.”
More images from Media to Motion Ltd may be found on Facebook.