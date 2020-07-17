Tributes have poured in from across the Senedd floor after Angela Burns announced she would not be standing again at the next election.

Ms Burns, who has been a member of the Senedd for south Pembrokeshire since 2007, made the announcement yesterday (July 16), saying it had been a privilege to represent the community.

"Whilst I realise that not every constituent voted for me, my team and I have endeavoured to work for all constituents fairly and to equitably represent your interests at the Welsh Parliament," Ms Burns said.

"Over the years I have met many people, all with vastly different stories some of which have brought me to tears or laughter, I’ve shared their frustration, their hopes and at times their despair.

"I have also met many individuals who are simply amazing or inspiring and that extraordinary kaleidoscope of experiences will live with me forever."

On her decision to step down, Ms Burns said: "All good things must come to an end and it’s now time for a fresh challenge and new experiences.

"I would not have been able to do my job without the unswerving support of my family who have been immensely loving and encouraging throughout."

Ms Burns paid tribute to her staff in Tenby and Cardiff, saying she valued their support.

Commenting on Angela’s decision, Paul Davies MS – the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd said:“With our bordering constituencies, Angela and I have been both colleagues and friends for many years, and I know that this news will be an enormous loss to the Welsh Conservatives, to her Welsh Parliamentary colleagues of all parties, and mostly for her constituents.

“She has made a highly significant contribution to Welsh political life, and especially so with her brief as shadow health minister particularly during this pandemic, and she will carry on making very valuable contributions for the rest of her time as a member.”

Julie James Labour Member of the Senedd for Swansea West, said: "I’ve always admired your integrity and work ethic Angela and that despite our political differences you’re such a lovely person - its been a pleasure to work with you.

"You’ll be sorely missed - all the very best for the future."

Fellow Labour MS Joyce Watson, MS for mid and west Wales added: "I have found you to be a hard working and genuine MS Angela Burns and I will miss you."

In a re-shuffle announced earlier today (July 17), Ms Burns was moved from shadow cabinet secretary for health and wellbeing into shadow minister for government resilience and efficiency.

Ms Burns said it had been an honour to hold the Welsh government to account during the pandemic.