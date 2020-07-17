A suspended prison sentence has been handed to a Pembroke Dock man who breached a court order after failing to send his child to school.
The man admitted the breach when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 13.
The bench heard that he was sentenced to a 12-month community order in August 2019 following a conviction for failing to send a child to school, but had not attended several probation meetings or kept in touch with his supervising officer.
It was his second breach of the order.
Megan Williams, defending, said the man had not received information about his probation appointments after moving address, but accepted it was his responsibility to collect his mail.
“He says he has made contact with the probation service, and is willing to engage. He has now provided his new address and can be contacted.”
Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.
The chairman of the bench said: “The offence is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified. It was the second breach and was wilful and persistent non-compliance with a court order.”
