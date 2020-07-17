Determined protestors returned to Haverfordwest on Wednesday (July 15) to demand an end to racism in Britain and around the world.

For the sixth week, protestors took the knee at Haverfordwest's Picton Field, in support of Black Lives Matter.

Around 70 protestors attended the event, bolstered by attendees from Pembroke Dock.

Patrick Connellan, one of the organisers from Stand Up to Racism, said the event had been positive, with some great speakers, despite police reports of racist activity.

Mr Connellan said he and the other organisers had been unaware of the incident.

Police said today (Friday. July 17), the two people arrested at the protest for racially aggravated public order offences have now been released under investigation.

Mr Connellan was concerned that while the incident with the police may bring more people to the event, it could be for the wrong reasons.

"Racism is a problem in Pembrokeshire, but as one of the organisers I get very concerned when it becomes about individuals and their racism," he said.

"It can become a distraction from the bigger cause of taking racism out from institutions, like the police.

"We cannot go round hunting down every racist," he added.

Mr Connellan said that both the investigations into Peter Kraus and Paul Dowson could be seen as a distraction from the organisers' wider goals.

"I want the movement to stay positive, that should be the focus," Mr Connellan said.

"The crux of it is about us getting black history taught in schools, stopping disproportionate stop and search of BAME people, and pushing for an investigation into why Covid-19 has affected BAME people more."

Responding to comments of people saying all lives matter, Mr Connellan thought that many of those comments coming from youths who don't know better.

Adding: "On the face of it, yes, all lives do matter, but they are denying the racism that has happened to black people, it denies that history."

Police have asked that any witnesses to the incident on Wednesday, July 15, to contact them on 101.

Protestors will be holding a demonstration on Saturday, July 18 in Carmarthen, to demand that memorials to the slave-dealer Thomas Picton are removed.

Picton, born in Haverfordwest, was controversial in his own time, becoming known as the "Tyrant of Trinidad".

A spokesperson from Stand up to Racism West Wales said: "Thomas Picton was a slave owner and during his time as governor of Trinidad (1797-1803), had at least twenty people executed for petty crimes.

"He famously ordered the torture of Louisa Calderon, a fourteen-year-old girl for petty stealing.

"She was hung by one arm and lowered onto a spike; reminiscent by some of the Picton obelisk in Carmarthen.

"It is shameful that a memorial to such a cruel man is still present in Carmarthen."

The demonstration will take place at 1pm on Saturday, July 18 at Guildhall square in Carmarthen, before marching on to the Picton Monument.