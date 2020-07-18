TENBY'S RNLI inshore lifeboat launched was called out yesterday afternoon after reports were received of a windsurfer in difficulty off South Beach

On arriving at South beach, the volunteer crew found that a passing vessel had just picked up the windsurfer and his board and was in the process of dropping them ashore.

The sail from the windsurfer was still missing. Due to its potential to cause danger to vessels in the area, the lifeboat was asked to search for the sail.

With nothing found, it was decided that the sail had probably sunk, so the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 5.35pm.

This was the second time in two days that Tenby crews have been called out. On Wednesday, July 15, the ILB was launched after 21ft vessel suffered engine failure and was in danger of going onto the rocks at Monkstone.

The volunteer crew was quickly on the water and zoomed towards Monkstone where they soon spotted the broken down boat. After making contact, the occupants requested a tow back to Saundersfoot.

After a brief tow, the casualty vessel and its occupants were soon safely alongside in Saundersfoot Harbour. The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 3.40pm.