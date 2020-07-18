Doing a good deed for a neighbour after a bottle of wine led to Saundersfoot woman being banned from the road for three and-a-half years.

Lynne Michelle Jukes, of Ridgeway Close, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 13.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jukes, 51, was stopped by police as part of a routine check as she drove an X-Type Jaguar on The Ridgeway, Saundersfoot, at 12.55pm on April 12.

Officers could smell alcohol on her breath when they spoke to her.

“Her eyes were glazed and her speech was slurred. She was clearly under the influence of intoxicants. It’s quite surprising that she was in full control of the vehicle, as she was around two and a half times the limit.”

Jukes was found to have 92mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

The court heard that Jukes, who had a previous drink-drive conviction in 2012, had not intended to drive after drinking a bottle of wine at her home that day.

A neighbour she was helping asked her to collect some groceries, and Jukes was stopped by the police on her way back from the shop.

The bench was told Jukes did not feel under the influence of alcohol, and had been going through a stressful time dealing with financial pressures as a result of the Covid-19 situation.

She had also suffered a fall and been bitten by a dog following the incident, and appeared in the dock on crutches.

Megan Williams, defending, said: “She accepts that this matter has been aggravated by a previous conviction.

“She accepts that she was over the limit and takes full responsibility for that.”

Following a probation report, magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity.

She was banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay £275 in a fine, costs and surcharge.