THE Neyland foodbank has been busy during the lockdown with over 100 people accessing the resources at various times.

Between 30 and 40 families have come in to collect their food parcels or to take food that has been donated by other Neyland residents.

Some have been given a voucher from citizens advice or a case worker and they will get a food parcel, which also includes toiletries, for three days.

Others who have accessed the foodbank may have been placed on furlough and have not had an income for the last few months.

Neyland’s foodbank also has another system which allows anyone in the town to come in and request something that they need that has been donated by other residents.

The centre, located at Bethesda Church, is open on a Tuesday between 10am and 4pm and people can either donate by dropping things off at the centre or in a community box which is located on the entrance to the marina.

There is also a box in the Co-op store for people to leave donations.

The foodbank, which on average helps at least 20 families a week, is grateful for any donation.

One of the Foodbank volunteers, Ting Waygood said: “Thank you to the people in Neyland for their generosity because without your donations we can only run a very limited foodbank service. With your donations we are unique in Neyland compared to the rest of Pembrokeshire.”